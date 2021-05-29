Sacramento police investigate midtown shooting

The shooting happened at around 19 and I Streets at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in Midtown.

A man was shot near 19 and I Streets at around 2:30 p.m. Police said he’s in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police did not release information about what led to the shooting or regarding a description of the shooter and victim.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Auburn man arrested for his involvement in the January 6th capitol riot

An Auburn man was arrested for spraying a "chemical agent" during the January 6th capitol riot.