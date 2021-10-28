12 arrested after compliance checks of registered sex offenders in Stanislaus County

The compliance checks involved contact with 33 previously convicted and registered sex offenders, resulting in 12 total arrests in Stanislaus County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, along with other state law enforcement, announced the arrest of 12 people in a joint operation called Operation "Candyman."

The sheriff's office said in a community alert that the premise of "Candyman" was to check on the compliance of registered sex offenders. As a result, on Tuesday law enforcement made contact with 33 previously convicted and registered sex offenders. The checks resulted in 12 arrests, four firearms seized, one Taser confiscated and even one sword seized.

Here is a list of the arrests made:

Alfred Carreira, 64, Ceres resident for parole violation.

Richard McCollom, 56, Modesto resident for parole violation and possessing a stun gun.

Robert DeToro, 58, Hughson resident for prohibited person possessing a firearm, leaded cane, billy, blackjack, slingshot, etc. and 10-day flash incarceration.

Theodore Tanner, 47, Patterson resident for parole violation.

Phillip Owens, 49, Modesto resident for parole violation.

Charles Odell, 43, Modesto resident for parole violation.

Johnny Padilla, 33, Modesto resident for robbery as an un-related assist to patrol operations.

Kenneth Dale, Jr. for a traffic-related warrant.

Phillip Flanagan, 53, Keyes resident for being a public nuisance.

Angelo Kanef, 34, Turlock resident for parole violation and petty theft.

Larry McDonald, 57, Modesto resident for failing to annually register.

Paul Freeman, 46, Riverbank resident for parole violation and prohibited person possessing firearms and ammunition.

"The aim of the operation was to ensure the safety of all concerned just in time for the upcoming October 31st Halloween festivities where children will be going door-to-door trick or treating," officials said in a community release.

Operation "Candyman" was a joint effort between investigators, community resource officers, and adult detention personnel, Turlock Police, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Stanislaus County Probation.

