Tuolumne County Sheriff asks for the public's help to find 18-year-old who escaped the Juvenile Detention Center

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
According to a Facebook post, 18-year-old Chaaden Romo was last seen in front of Zanes Bar in downtown Sonora but left before law enforcement arrived.
Romo is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has long black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a purple bandana, a brown T-shirt, gray scrub pants and white Nike shoes, according to the post.
Anyone with information about Romo's location should call Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office at 9209) 533-5815.
