x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Tuolumne County Sheriff asks for the public's help to find 18-year-old who escaped the Juvenile Detention Center

18-year-old Chaaden Romo escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Oct 8, according to police.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

According to a Facebook post, 18-year-old Chaaden Romo was last seen in front of Zanes Bar in downtown Sonora but left before law enforcement arrived.

Romo is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has long black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a purple bandana, a brown T-shirt, gray scrub pants and white Nike shoes, according to the post.

Anyone with information about Romo's location should call Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office at 9209) 533-5815.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT Yesterday, around 7:45 pm, 18-year-old Chaaden Romo escaped from custody at the Juvenile Detention...

Posted by Tuolumne County Sheriff on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE:

After four days of hiding, the suspect in Brandi Hornsby's death was arrested in Contra Costa County