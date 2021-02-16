Man wanted in connection to infant's death arrested | Update

The West Sacramento Police Department issued a homicide arrest warrant for Derrick Woods in connection to the child's death.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update

The West Sacramento Police Department arrested Derrick Woods on Tuesday, following a region-wide manhunt.

Woods was arrested around noon at a Sacramento home.

Original story

The search continues for a man suspected of killing an infant who was found dead at a West Sacramento motel on Monday.

Officers were called out on a welfare check at Silvey’s Motel, 1030 W Capitol Ave, around noon on Monday, Feb 15, when they found the child dead from “traumatic injuries.”

Investigators later identified 43-year-old Derrick Woods as a person of interest in the killing, and an arrest warrant was issued by police. A photo of Woods was released to the public as police search for him, warning that he is considered dangerous.

"He's considered wanted at this point in association with a violent felony and should be considered dangerous. So, do not approach him, do not make contact with him, just contact the police and allow us to go out and make that contact," West Sacramento Police Sgt. Stefan Iwanicki told ABC10 on Monday.

On Tuesday, West Sacramento Police issued a new message to Woods on its Facebook page, asking him to peacefully surrender:

“Our search for Derrick Woods in connection with the homicide of a one-year-old continues, aided by law enforcement partners across the region. We ask for him to peacefully surrender as an act of humanity that may help begin to bring closure and healing to this family and our community.”

The identity of the child has not been released and authorities have not said what relationship Woods had to the infant.

Woods was last seen running from the area at the time of the incident. Iwanicki said police are concerned that he has ties out state and could be looking to leave the area.

The police department also linked to a collection of resources for families “facing stress through the challenges of COVID 19 and by other family and life pressures:”

