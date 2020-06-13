California nail salons, tattoo parlors could reopen on June 19

State health officials included guidelines and recommendations for reopening, including that workers wear a face shield if the client does not have a face covering.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The same day California gave counties the green light to move into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan; Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced that counties could reopen nail salons and tattoo parlors with modifications no sooner than June 19.

Many counties in California entered Phase 3 on Friday that would allow these businesses to reopen: hotels, movie theaters, bars and wineries, mini-golf courses, day camps, museums and zoos.

For those who remember being able to read a magazine and drink a cup of water while waiting in the reception area, that will have to wait a little longer. The state recommended businesses remove those amenities to reduce customer interactions, according to the guidelines.

The state's guidelines also recommended that businesses should stagger their appointments to reduce the number of people who are waiting in the reception area. Officials ask companies to consider to serving fewer customers a day.

County health officials would have to approve whether or not nail salons or tattoo parlors could reopen based on coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, rate of test positivity, and if there is a local response to a potential surge of more cases.

Workers are, in general, required to wear a face mask at all times while they're at work. The state also recommends employees should wear a face shield for their eye protection when they are helping a customer who is not wearing a face covering.

The state also created guidelines for estheticians, skincare, and cosmetology services that include electrology, body art professionals, piercing shops and massage therapy.

