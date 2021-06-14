Disneyland no longer requiring masks for fully-vaccinated guests starting June 15

Resort officials also said they will no longer conduct on-site temperature checks. Distancing requirements will also be discontinued.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Beginning Tuesday, June 14, visitors to Disneyland will be able to show their smiles to the world after the park announced it is discontinuing its mask policy to all fully vaccinated guests.

The resort made the announcement on its website just a day before California’s grand reopening on June 15. The rule discontinuing the use of masks applies to both indoor and outdoor rides and attractions.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated must continue wearing masks indoors, except while eating, park officials said.

“While guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, vaccinated guests will self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry. In addition, all guests will need to attest that they are aware of the State of California’s strong recommendation that guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme park when making their…reservations,” resort officials wrote, in part, about the June 15 policy changes.

In addition to no longer requiring masks, resort officials also said they will no longer conduct on-site temperature checks. Distancing requirements will also be discontinued and left up to the discretion of the guest, officials wrote.

Disneyland will continue to require that guests make reservations online. Officials did not say when they will start allowing guests to purchase tickets for entry at the gate.

Some rides and attractions may still be modified or temporarily unavailable, despite the reopening. Tap here to learn more about Disneyland’s new operations policy.

