Face coverings could become mandatory in Stanislaus County as COVID-19 spike

County health officer could make wearing masks mandatory as coronavirus cases spike

MODESTO, Calif. — Clarisse Prasad is a long time Modesto food service worker and an advocate for always wearing a mask.

"Why? Because a lot of people sneezing, coughing in public," said Presad.

But others like Adam Jimenez are not at all in favor of making face coverings mandatory.

"I don't like it. I believe that everyone has the freedom," said Jimenez.

The idea of mandatory face coverings comes at a time when coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County are trending up, totaling 1,267 confirmed cases and 35 deaths total.

The spike in cases as the state reopens has led to a few counties and cities making wearing face coverings mandatory when walking outside.

Last week, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs proposed the idea before the Stockton City Council only to be voted down 6-1 with the lone vote being cast by himself.

The idea of mandatory face coverings comes at a time when Stanislaus County is giving the green light to schools, restaurants, hotels and more to reopen.



The Stanislaus County Health Officer could make a decision on the mandatory mask proposal tomorrow. Board members to whom ABC10 reached out to had no comment at this time.

