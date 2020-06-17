San Joaquin County to allow gyms, fitness studios to reopen with modifications

Health officials said that every business should come up with a plan on how to train its employees to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — San Joaquin County health officials gave the green light to reopen to local gyms and fitness studios that have been waiting months to get back to business. Now, they'll be able to do so on Wednesday with modifications.

Dance studios and gymnastics are also allowed to reopen under the new health officials guidelines.

Health officials said every business should come up with a plan on how to train its employees on how to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Officials recommended to install sanitization stations and encourage social distancing in the facilities.

Health officials said that fitness facilities with playgrounds should keep them closed until further notice. Almost all organized sports that are played at parks are not allowed, officials said.

Health officials said that gatherings are still prohibited and that if you were to meet with friends or family outside of your home to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

The announcement comes less than a week after county officials announced schools, school activities, day camps, casinos, card rooms, racetracks, campgrounds, outdoor recreation like pools and hotel rooms could reopen.

As of publication, San Joaquin County reported a total of 1,749 coronavirus cases and 47 deaths.

Click here for more information on what is open within San Joaquin County.

