Long lines at vaccine site in Modesto that hopes to vaccinate 1,000 people a day

MODESTO, Calif. — A new COVID-19 vaccination center is now open in Modesto and it's helping people 65 and older get vaccinated faster.

The Modesto Centre Plaza is one of three (soon to be four) COVID-19 vaccine locations opening up this week in Stanislaus County. The free service is on a first come first serve basis for people 65 and older. With the current vaccine supply, the Modesto Centre Plaza could serve 1,000 people a day.

Stanislaus County has around 75,000 people over the age of 65. Health services have a goal of vaccinating 5,000 people a week between all of their vaccine locations.

Kamlesh Kaur with Stanislaus County Health Services said that goal can only be met if the vaccine supply chain remains steady, which it has not.

“Since we don’t have those vaccines, we are going day by day,” Kaur said.

County health services says if the vaccine supply chain ramps up, the county’s 65 and older age population could be vaccinated in two months.

Stanislaus County is trying to get more vaccines to hospitals and pharmacies so people don’t have to stand in long lines outside. For now, residents can get vaccinated in the following locations

Modesto Centre Plaza at 1000 L Street in Modesto

Stanislaus State at 1 University Circle in Turlock

Gladys Lemmons Senior Center in Oakdale

(Opening Friday) New location in Patterson

Vaccination is for Stanislaus Count residents only. Vaccination screening forms will be provided at the clinics. If you wish to fill out your screening prior to arriving at the clinic, you may download a copy.

