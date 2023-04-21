Here are 3 eco-friendly tips for Earth Day | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Earth Day is April 22 every year but we can make small changes every day to help our environment. Here are 3 tips on how to be more eco-friendly.
- Eat more plant-based foods. Just going plant-based for 2/3 of your meals could cut your carbon footprint by 60%!
- Shop for glass over plastic. Using products in glass instead of plastic helps cut down on plastic waste, which our environment has a lot of. In a study called “It's Raining Plastic” scientists found that plastic showed up in 90% of rainwater samples. This plastic couldn't be seen with the naked eye, but it could be seen using a binocular microscope.
- Use reusable produce bags. A lot of people now use reusable shopping bags and another way to cut back on plastic bags is using reusable produce bags. Those smaller bags end up in our landfills and oceans.
