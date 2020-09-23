Yolo County taps Placer County public health officer to lead health department

Dr. Aimee Sisson resigned from her position with Placer County in protest of the county's handlings of coronavirus.

DAVIS, Calif — Dr. Aimee Sisson, who recently resigned from her position as Placer County public health officer, is moving on to Yolo County -- where she'll fill the same role in that county.

Sisson served as the Public Health Director for Placer County for 10 months before submitting her resignation at a Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting in early September.

In her resignation letter, Sisson said the Placer County Board of Supervisors' decision to no longer consider the coronavirus an emergency was counterproductive to her role in keeping the community healthy.

Her last day with Placer County is Friday, Sept. 25. She'll then begin her new role with Yolo County on Monday, Oct. 26.

“Being a local health officer is challenging during a pandemic, but this is what I have trained for,” Sisson said in a press release. “I look forward to using my skills to keep the community healthy, whether the threat is COVID-19, obesity, mental illness, wildfire smoke, or poverty.”

In a press release, the county announced Sisson will be appointed by the Yolo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Sisson replaces Dr. Ron Chapman, who retired in June.

Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Larissa May will step down when Sisson starts in Yolo County, and Dr. Mary Ann Limbos will continue to serve as the deputy public health officer.

Sisson, who graduated from the University of California Davis, holds multiple certifications in public health and medicine and ran a small urban farm in West Sacramento.

“Dr. Sisson’s unique qualifications and experience make her an ideal fit for Yolo County,” Yolo County Board of Supervisors Chair Gary Sandy said. “Her insights and expertise will be a great help in combatting COVID-19 and a range of other issues commonly associated with ag counties in California.”

Prior to serving as the public health officer for Placer County, Sisson was a Public Health Medical Officer at the California Department of Public Health for more than 10 years. She directed CDPH’s Preventive Medicine Residency Program and the California Epidemiologic Investigation Service Fellowship Program.