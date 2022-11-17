4 hospitalized in Sacramento County after rollover accident involving big rig

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said people involved in a rollover vehicle accident involving a big rig are hospitalized - with one reported to be in critical condition.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident near Prairie City Road and White Rock Road. Crews are on the scene to assist officers. A post shared by Sacramento Metro Fire showed the incident as being in Rancho Cordova, but it is in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County, the fire district said.