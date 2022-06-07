Man arrested, second suspect sought in fire at historic Isleton restaurant and marina

The fire resulted in $1 million in damages, fire officials in the delta community of Isleton said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities in Isleton have arrested a man accused of arson in a destructive July fire that destroyed the historic Moore's Riverboat Restaurant. According to fire officials, one more suspect is still being sought in the case.

On July 6, a fire erupted inside of the historic Isleton restaurant and marina sending multiple fire crews rushing to the scene.

Months later, Wyatt Tripp was arrested in the case on suspicion of arson, conspiracy to commit arson and other weapons charges, the River Delta Fire District said in a press release Thursday.

An arrest warrant for arson and related crimes was also issued for a second suspect, Rolly "Brian" Heath Byrd, fire officials said.

Early operations on the blaze saved an estimated $4 million in damage to surrounding boats and structures, but the inferno still caused $1 million in damage by destroying the historic restaurant and marina, according to the River Delta Fire District.

Those with information on the arson case are asked to call Cal Fire arson investigators at 1-800-468-4408.

