Brother: 19-year-old sister had dreams of success in life before deadly Hwy 160 crash

Anthony Salaz said his sister was wanting to go back to college before the crash claimed her life and the lives of four others.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Family members say their loved one was wanting to return to college before a deadly crash claimed her life and the lives of four others in Sacramento County.

19-year-old Izabelle Salaz-Stephens, of Sacramento, was among the five people killed along Highway 160. Authorities said the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade with five passengers, which included Salaz-Stephens, veered off the road and crashed into a tree on Feb. 9, causing all five passengers to be ejected from the car.

Anthony Salaz, Salaz-Stephens' brother, said his family is in mourning as they deal with his sister's death.

"We like to remember her by her smile and her laugh. Her love is going to be missed," Salaz told ABC10 in a statement.

He said Izabelle had been thinking about returning to college and pursuing her dream of being successful in life.

"She was a smart, beautiful young woman who... was trying to get her life on track and start college," his statement continued.

After the tragedy, Salaz said his sister will always have a place in the family's hearts.

"You didn’t deserve this. Your beautiful soul will always be with me; we love you, Izzy, forever in our hearts," he said.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the other passengers as 29-year-old Monte Nunn, 18-year-old Faith Samuel and 16-year-old Curvontay Swygert. The family of 17-year-old Aahliya Garcia identified Garcia as one of the victims in the crash on Sunday.

WATCH ALSO: