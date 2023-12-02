Mother: Daughter among 5 killed in Hwy 160 crash was a 'beautiful soul'

17-year-old Aahliya Garcia died alongside four of her friends in Thursday night crash on Highway 160 in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Days after the violent crash that claimed five passengers' lives along Highway 160 Thursday evening, the mother of 17-year-old Aahliya Garcia is remembering her daughter as a "beautiful soul."

"We love her. We’re going to miss her. And you know, our hearts go out to everybody involved in the crash," said Dorothy Garcia.

Garcia and family members came together Saturday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims.

Based on the initial investigation, the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade with five passengers veered off the road and crashed into a tree. This caused all five passengers to be ejected from the car.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified four of the passengers as 29-year-old Monte Nunn, 18-year-old Faith Samuel, 16-year-old Curvontay Swygert and 19-year-old Izabelle Salaz-Stephens.

Aahliya Garcia was the last victim to be identified. Dorothy Garcia described Swygert as Aahliya’s prom date, boyfriend and soulmate.

Aahliya's twin sister was not in the car.

"Her twin was just saying, 'I don’t have any friends anymore.' She was like, 'Mom, my real friends all died together,'" said Garcia.

The family is raising funds for a burial.

"My heart goes out to their families, because I know they’re suffering, because I’m suffering. We’re suffering," said Garcia.

