Sacramento businesses take safety precautions for Halloween celebrations

"Anything to do with the growth of the community. That's what we thrive for. If my neighbor does well. Everybody does well," said Escobar.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Halloween is on Monday, but the busiest time for celebrations are expected this Friday through Sunday.

Drivers should expect to see a lot of traffic in the Midtown and downtown areas into the weekend. Establishments are already planning ahead to keep those celebrating the holiday early safe.

Places like the Midtown's Catina Alley and the Flamingo House are eager to welcome large crowds.

"We're expecting a really busy weekend for Halloween and Día de Los Muertos celebration," said Oscar Escobar, Midtown's Cantina Alley general manager.

There will be more people, more traffic and the possibility for more to happen this weekend.

But Midtown's Cantina Alley is keeping safety at the forefront.

"In addition to the support from Sacramento Police and the entertainment police. We hired a private company. So, we add four to five guards every night to make sure that everything runs smoothly, and we don't run into any issues. And most importantly being proactive," said Escobar.

Bartenders are also trained not to overpour patrons.

Right next door is the Flamingo House which is expecting pre-COVID customer numbers.

"Particularly on these busy weekends we do a little bit of wanding and light pat down work. We also work with the entertainment division here in town. With police. To just make sure we follow any guidelines that they're asking for," said Matthew Byrd, a Flamingo House partner in Midtown.

Everyone is encouraged to call the police if there are any issues at any point this weekend.

Sacramento police say they're aware they may see an influx of car and pedestrian traffic as people celebrate. They will continue to have sufficient resources available to respond to calls for service and keep the community safe.

It's an investment that goes a long way when patrons can return home safely.

"As long as we're as a community working together to like get sales in and make sure that people feel safe and comfortable and spend their money. It's a win-win for everybody," said Byrd.

Escobar echoes this sentiment for working toward safety to help the city's economy.

Remember law enforcement will be out this weekend looking for impaired drivers, so plan your ride ahead safely.

