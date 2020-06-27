2 teenagers arrested for spraying anti-Semitic words, swastica at Tracy elementary school

Tracy police arrested the 14 and 15-year-old boys that used to attend the school.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy police arrested two teenagers on Wednesday for allegedly spraying anti-Semitic words and a swastika at the Poet Christian Elementary School, police announced on Friday.

Tracy police said its officers responded to call of burglary inside of two classrooms at the school on June 12. The school, which is located on 1701 S Central Avenue, was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said school security found that two classrooms were ransacked. Investigators recovered video surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses at the school.

Police said both children, who are the ages of 14 and 15, are former Poet Christian students. Because the suspects are underage, they are not releasing their names.

Police said the two boys were sent to the San Joaquin County Juvenile Court.

