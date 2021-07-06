California delays considering supervised sites for drug use

Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco said Tuesday that he was told the Assembly Health Committee will delay a hearing on his bill until January 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers will wait until next year to continue considering a bill that would give opioid users a place to inject drugs in supervised settings.

Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco said Tuesday that he was told the Assembly Health Committee will delay a hearing on his bill until January 2022. The California Senate has approved a bill in April 2021 that would allow opioid users a place to inject drugs in supervised settings in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles County while trained staff are available to help if they suffer accidental overdoses.

The goal of the bill is to prevent accidental overdose deaths from opioid use. The so-called safe injection sites have emerged around the world in recent years. It's part of a movement to rethink treatment for people addicted to powerful opioids.

Currently the sites are illegal in the United States, but legal in Canada.

In 2018, a similar bill was introduced, focusing on safe injection sites in San Francisco, however, it was vetoed by then Gov. Jerry Brown.

RELATED STORIES FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9