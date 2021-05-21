CHP: 16-year-old killed, 5 other teenagers injured after a car crash on I-5 in Central California

Three girls injured in the car accident were from Modesto, and one girl was from Oakdale.

GORMAN, Calif. — California Highway Patrol - Fort Tejon Area has reported that six teenagers were involved in a car crash on Interstate 5 in Gorman, Calif., which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

CHP said in its report the five other teenagers in the car were injured in the accident. Those five individuals were taken to local hospitals.

CHP said in its report that a call came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday, May 21, about a single vehicle that had overturned on I-5 northbound, south of Gorman School Road, an area roughly halfway between Bakersfield and Los Angeles.

During its investigation, officers determined that "for reasons unknown," Madsen had abruptly turned his car to the right as he drove down the highway, colliding with the asphalt curb and traveling down an embankment. The car overturned, during which time the 16-year-old was thrown from the car and onto the shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three girls injured in the car accident were from Modesto, and one girl was from Oakdale. The minors range in age from 14 to 19 years old. The driver, Daniel Madsen, 19, was from Riverbank, Calif. It is not known at this time where the 16-year-old girl was from.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

All lanes of I-5 were closed for a short time, with one lane remaining closed for a period time for additional cleanup and further investigation. There are no other details available at this time.

