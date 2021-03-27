Concerts, festivals may be returning to California with modifications

Its been over a year since Californians have been able to go concerts and festivals public health officers say it may be sometime before return to complete normalcy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, concert venues across California said goodbye to in-person shows in March 2020, including Sacramento's Harlow’s, which had been putting on shows for four decades.

“We were done March 13. Done, nothing else,” Harlow's Owner Jim Cornett said. “Our last show was 'Loose Ends' on March 13, 2020. Friday the 13th, by the way.”

California Public Health officials say starting April 1, 2021, places like Disneyland, Major League Baseball stadiums, outdoor events, and concerts will be allowed to reopen with modifications in counties in the red, yellow, or orange tiers.

Visit Sacramento Spokesperson Kari Miskit said Sacramento is working with public health officers and beginning to plan events again.

“We have the world’s strongest man competition coming in June for the first time,” Miskit said.

Sacramento Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said when concerts and events return they will still not look like they did before the pandemic.

“The large gatherings I think there will still be modifications for quite a while because as long as we have the threat of the virus we still need to have some level of precautions,” Kasirye said.

Daniel H. Kim, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County Public Health Services, said things won’t go back to normal until there is no longer a need to follow a tier system to stop the spread of the virus.

“Even at the yellow tier, at the bottom of the blueprint still shows festivals are supposed to be closed so once we are off the blue print we would be able to reopen, “ Kim said.

