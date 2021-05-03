Delta flight diverted to Sacramento after passenger dies on plane

Samantha Mott, a Sacramento International Airport spokesperson, told ABC10 a passenger died on a Delta flight to Seattle. It is not known how they died.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Delta flight to Seattle from Cabo, Mexico was diverted to Sacramento International Airport Thursday night after a passenger on the plane died, according to an airport spokesperson.

Samantha Mott, a Sacramento International Airport spokesperson, told ABC10 Sacramento Airport Fire pronounced the passenger dead.

The identity of the passenger and how they died has not been released as of publication.

Mott did not confirm if passengers had to get off the plane or if they had to wait at the terminal.