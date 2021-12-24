When it's time to say goodbye to your Christmas tree, here's how you can recycle it in Northern California

Tis' the season to get rid of the Christmas tree you've enjoyed all month long. Find out how and where you can recycle your tree this year.

CALIFORNIA, USA — With the Christmas season coming to a close in just a few short days, it's time to start thinking about how you can safely dispose of your tree.

But wait, not so fast! Before recycling your tree, you must rid your tree of all lights, tinsel, tree stands, nails and decorations.

Here is how and where you can recycle your tree.

Sacramento County:

The city of Sacramento is offering residential yard waste customers the opportunity to place their trees in the street for pickup as part of the city's Leaf Season service.

The last day that trees can be placed out on the street for pickup is February 6, 2022.

Residents can find their estimated collection dates here.

The following free drop-off events are available for residents who do not receive city service:

For more information about recycling your tree in Sacramento, please visit the city's website.

Placer County:

The following free drop-off events are available for residents:

Placer County residents may also chop their trees into smaller segments and place them in their green waste can for pick up on their usual garbage collection day

If you are in Western Placer County, please call Placer County Environmental Engineering at (530)-889-6846 for more information.

If you are located in Eastern Placer County, please call Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal at (530) 583-7800 for more information.

San Joaquin County:

Stockton Christmas trees can be set out on the curb during regular recycling collection days Dec. 27- Jan. 15

Ripon Christmas trees will be collected by the city of Ripon through Jan. 7

Tracy Christmas trees can be placed on the curb for pick up on regularly scheduled trash days from Dec.27-Jan. 14

Manteca Christmas trees can be placed on the curb for pick up on regularly scheduled trash days from Dec.27-Jan. 14

Lathrop Christmas trees will be picked up the first two weeks of January.

