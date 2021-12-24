When it's time to say goodbye to your Christmas tree, here's how you can recycle it in Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — With the Christmas season coming to a close in just a few short days, it's time to start thinking about how you can safely dispose of your tree.
But wait, not so fast! Before recycling your tree, you must rid your tree of all lights, tinsel, tree stands, nails and decorations.
Here is how and where you can recycle your tree.
Sacramento County:
The city of Sacramento is offering residential yard waste customers the opportunity to place their trees in the street for pickup as part of the city's Leaf Season service.
The last day that trees can be placed out on the street for pickup is February 6, 2022.
Residents can find their estimated collection dates here.
The following free drop-off events are available for residents who do not receive city service:
- North Area Recovery Station
- Where: 4450 Roseville Road
- When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 & Sunday, Jan.9
- Kiefer Landfill
- Where: 12701 Kiefer Blvd.
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan.8 & Sunday, Jan. 9
- Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer
- Where: 8642 Elder Creek Road
- When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
- Sacramento Recycling & Transfer Station
- Where: 8491 Fruitridge Road
- When:8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8
- Also accepting trees Dec. 26 – Jan. 8, Monday - Saturday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
- Where: Rodeo Park, end of Stafford St.
- When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan.8
For more information about recycling your tree in Sacramento, please visit the city's website.
Placer County:
The following free drop-off events are available for residents:
- Auburn Transfer Station
- Where: 12305 Shale Ridge Road
- When: December 26 - January 31
- Foresthill Transfer Station
- Where: 6699 Patent Road
- When: December 26 - January 31 Friday through Monday only
- Meadow Vista Transfer Station
- Where: 2950 Combie Road
- When: December 26 - January 31 Friday through Monday only
- Miners Ravine
- Where: 7530 Auburn Folsom Road
- When: January 2, 8 & 9
- Del Oro High School
- Where: 3315 Taylor Road (football parking lot)
- When: December 27 - January 7
- Twin Oaks Park
- Where: 5500 Park Drive (by baseball fields)
- When: December 27 - January 7
- Johnson-Springview Park
- Where: 5480 Fifth Street (front parking lot)
- When: December 27 - January 7
- Maidu Park
- Where:1550 Maidu Drive
- When: December 26 - January 9
- Mahany Park
- Where: 1545 Pleasant Grove Boulevard (west of library & sports complex, on the backside of the soft-ball fields, in dog park parking lot)
- When: December 26 - January 9
- Saugstad Park
- Where:100 Buljan Drive
- When: December 26 - January 9
Placer County residents may also chop their trees into smaller segments and place them in their green waste can for pick up on their usual garbage collection day
If you are in Western Placer County, please call Placer County Environmental Engineering at (530)-889-6846 for more information.
If you are located in Eastern Placer County, please call Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal at (530) 583-7800 for more information.
San Joaquin County:
- Stockton
- Christmas trees can be set out on the curb during regular recycling collection days Dec. 27- Jan. 15
- Ripon
- Christmas trees will be collected by the city of Ripon through Jan. 7
- Tracy
- Christmas trees can be placed on the curb for pick up on regularly scheduled trash days from Dec.27-Jan. 14
- Manteca
- Christmas trees can be placed on the curb for pick up on regularly scheduled trash days from Dec.27-Jan. 14
- Lathrop
- Christmas trees will be picked up the first two weeks of January.