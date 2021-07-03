Gov. Newsom announces $50,000 rewards for three unsolved California murders | Unsolved California

The three $50,000 rewards are for any information leading to the arrest and conviction for the unsolved murders of Tyler Dickson, Jesus Sanchez, and Iran Moreno.

CALIFORNIA, USA — On Friday, Gov. Newsom announced three $50,000 rewards for three unsolved murders in California.

The rewards are for any information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murders of Tyler Dickson in Butte County, Jesus Sanchez in Ontario, and Iran Moreno in Pasadena.

"Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the Governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward," a statement from the governor's office says.

Here is more information about the three cases:

Tyler Dickson

On July 3, 2021, the 20-year-old was shot and killed while sleeping in a tent at a Butte county campsite. The Butte County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information to contact Sgt. Patrick McNelis or Detective Tristian Harper at 530-538-7671.

Jesus Sanchez

On Oct. 23, 2021, the 18-year old was fatally shot in front of a house where there was a large party in Ontario. Ontario police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Kyle Mena at 909-408-1769 or 909-395-2001.

Iran Moreno

On Nov. 20, 2021, the 13-year-old was killed by a stray bullet that came through his Pasadena bedroom window. Pasadena police encourage anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Keith Gomez at 626-744-4517.

For more information on the Governor's Reward Program, click HERE.