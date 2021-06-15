'Vax for the Win' grand prize drawing today

Ten Californians can walk away with $1.5 million following the last drawing.

LOS ANGELES — As many celebrate the Golden State's reopening, 10 people could end the day especially happy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce the grand prize drawing for the "Vax for the Win" program, Tuesday morning. The $15 million pot will be split between 10 Californians, who will each walk away with $1.5 million.

All residents age 12 and over who are at least partially vaccinated are automatically eligible for the two June drawings. As of June 14, roughly 58% of Californians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Last week, Newsom announced the second and final round of $50,000 prizes through California's 'Vax for the Win' vaccine incentive program. In all, 30 people were selected and won $50,000.

On July 1, another lottery-type drawing will take place for a series of 6 "dream vacation" packages within the state of California. Trips to San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs, plus $2,000 for travel, are up for grabs with "California Dream Vacations" prizes.

📢 We are fully reopening tomorrow! Have you been vaccinated yet?



Vaccinated Californians are automatically entered to win a California Dream Vacation through the #VaxFTW incentive program! Winners will be selected July 1.



Check out the amazing vacations you could win. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DzH7LZi3kw — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 14, 2021

