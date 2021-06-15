'Vax for the Win' grand prize drawing today

LOS ANGELES — As many celebrate the Golden State's reopening, 10 people could end the day especially happy.
Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce the grand prize drawing for the "Vax for the Win" program, Tuesday morning. The $15 million pot will be split between 10 Californians, who will each walk away with $1.5 million.
All residents age 12 and over who are at least partially vaccinated are automatically eligible for the two June drawings. As of June 14, roughly 58% of Californians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Last week, Newsom announced the second and final round of $50,000 prizes through California's 'Vax for the Win' vaccine incentive program. In all, 30 people were selected and won $50,000.
The governor has also announced more incentives with Taco Bell, Chipotle, and California sports teams that take place on Tuesday, June 15, as a way to get more people vaccinated.
On July 1, another lottery-type drawing will take place for a series of 6 "dream vacation" packages within the state of California. Trips to San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs, plus $2,000 for travel, are up for grabs with "California Dream Vacations" prizes.
