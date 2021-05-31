Child hit by 'personal watercraft' at Woodward Reservoir

Modesto Fire Department said the child's injuries were not life threatening.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A child was flown to the hospital on Monday after being hit by what firefighters described as a "personal watercraft" at Woodward Reservoir.

Modesto Fire Department said firefighters responded to the crash around 6 p.m. after a watercraft carrying one adult and one juvenile hit a child on the shore. In a Facebook post, the fire department had previously said two adults were riding the watercraft before updating to reflect that it was one juvenile and one adult.

The adult was taken to an area hospital and the juvenile was treated and released at the scene, Modesto Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The child on the shore was injured in the crash, but the fire department said the child's injuries were not life threatening. The child was flown to a regional children's hospital as a precaution.

Law enforcement is investigating the crash.

