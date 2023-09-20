Timeline: Bomb threats at Davis library, schools this year

Several bomb threats since February have prompted evacuations in the college town.

DAVIS, Calif. — A bomb threat targeting Davis schools Wednesday morning is the latest in a series of bomb threats in the college town since the start of the year.

At least four separate bomb threats have been recorded in the areas of the Davis branch of Yolo County Library as well as schools in Davis Joint Unified School District causing lockdowns, evacuations and concern in the community.

Here's a timeline of all of the threats investigated in the area this year:

February 2

Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High School in Davis received a bomb threat early this year, forcing students and staff to evacuate campus.

Davis Joint Unified sent out a message after the evacuations asking parents not to "attempt to go to campus" while police finished investigating and cleared the area.

Students were evacuated to a nearby park where parents were assured they could be safely picked up.

The same middle school received a similar threat in May 2022, prompting campus evacuations, and again in Sept. 2022 causing delays to the start of the school year for both the Junior High and Davis Senior High, according to the district.

Aug. 21

The Davis branch of the Yolo County Library received a bomb threat on a Monday afternoon in August, prompting evacuations for library staff as well as surrounding schools in the Davis Joint Unified School District.

Streets surrounding Mary L. Stephens Library were blocked off through the afternoon as the Yolo County Sheriff's Office investigated a threat to the building.

This threat followed a controversial meeting with 'Moms for Liberty Yolo County' leading to the group being kicked out of the building by library staff.

Aug. 28

Exactly one week after the first threat at Mary L. Stephens Library, another bomb threat was received. It once again caused building staff to evacuate and a shelter-in-place was ordered for surrounding schools.

The succession of bomb threats at this location prompted the involvement of the FBI alongside Davis Police and the Yolo County Sheriff's Office for investigation as this was now the third recorded threat to the library.

"The Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library has been targeted by bomb threats. These messages share a common thread of hateful content and revolve around a heated meeting there," the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post.

Sept. 20

Around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Davis Police received reports of an email saying bombs were placed at several school sites in the Davis Joint Unified School District as well as at the homes of two district employees.

Davis School for Independent Study, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High School, North Davis Elementary School, Davis Senior High School and the district office were among the locations threatened in the email.

Students and staff were notified not to come to campus as police blocked off the areas for investigation. The Yolo County Library was also searched for further precaution where similar threats were made the previous month.

"These continued terrorist threats directed at our children, teachers and public servants are absolutely unacceptable. We stand strong as a community against this hateful, extremist behavior. Hateful words can have violent consequences, and we must hold ourselves accountable for our actions and their repercussions," said Davis Mayor Will Arnold.

