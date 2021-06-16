Possible drowning at Woodward Reservoir, deputies say

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is assisting fire crews and paramedics with the investigation of a possible drowning.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a potential drowning victim in Stanislaus County Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a report came in around 2:33 p.m. of a possible drowning.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies with the Special Vehicle Operations Unit worked with fire and paramedic first responders at Woodward Reservoir to search for the person who may have drowned.

Crews are on the water searching by boat, but no victims have been located, the department reported on Twitter. While the crews search for a potential victim, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asks that people avoid the area.

