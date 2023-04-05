Body found in car after fiery crash in El Dorado County

The crash happened just before midnight Wednesday on eastbound US Highway 50 across from Mountain View Mobile Manor on Newtown Road near Placerville.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said Thursday that a body was found after a fiery crash on Highway 50 near Placerville.

The crash happened just before midnight Wednesday on eastbound Highway 50 across from Mountain View Mobile Manor on Newtown Road near Placerville.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a car on fire. While putting out the fire, crews found a body inside the car but the person has not been identified.

California Highway Patrol Placerville is investigating the single-vehicle crash. The El Dorado County Sheriff's coroner is working to identify the person who died.

It is unclear how the crash happened.

