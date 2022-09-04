Sac City Unified identifies high school student as victim in Elk Grove house party shooting

Authorities believe the shooting happened during a house party in Elk Grove at a home reportedly used as an Airbnb rental.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) has identified a John F. Kennedy High School student as the 18-year-old killed at a Saturday house party in Elk Grove.

"Sacramento City Unified School District has received heartbreaking news that the victim of a shooting over the weekend in Elk Grove was a student at John F. Kennedy High School," the school district said in a statement to ABC10. "We have reached out to the family to extend our deepest condolences and to find out how we can address their needs during this painful time."

The deadly shooting happened in the 7400 block of Brandamore Court in Elk Grove Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m., the Elk Grove Police Department said in an update.

Officers say they responded to the home on reports of a shooting and located an 18-year-old man who had been shot and died from his injuries, despite life-saving efforts.

According to police, the home where the shooting happened was being used as an Airbnb rental and had hosted a party during the shooting. Officers said they believe 10 to 15 people attended the party, however, most were gone when police arrived.

In a statement to ABC10, Airbnb said they are cooperating with the Elk Grove Police Department in their investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the events that took place here last night. Airbnb bans parties and we take these reports very seriously and have opened an investigation," the statement said. "The listing has been deactivated from the Airbnb platform as we investigate. The booking guest’s account has been removed from the platform."

Officers were unable to release a potential motive in the shooting and say a suspect has not been identified. Those with information are asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Communications Center at (916) 714-5115.

People with information can also text "Tip732" to the phone number 274-637 in order to send information to the police over text anonymously and can be eligible for a $1,000 reward for information.

SCUSD says they will be offering emotional support services to students in light of the homicide involving one of their students.

"As our students begin to collectively remember their classmate, SCUSD will be providing emotional support services to students upon their return to school to help them process this tragedy.” the school district's statement said.

