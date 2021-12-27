Storm Watch: Road closures, thousands without power in the Sierra | Traffic maps and updates

PG&E's outage map shows power outages along I-80 in parts of Garden Valley all the way up to Nevada City.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

Road Closures

Highway 89 is closed from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road because of an avalanche. Caltrans said there is no estimated time of reopening as of 7:35 a.m.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of Monday at 6:30 a.m. between Placerville and Meyers, according to Caltrans.

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Applegate and the Nevada state line as of Monday at 6:30 a.m., according to Caltrans.

Live Maps

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers are without power in Grass Valley and Nevada City area Monday morning.

PG&E's outage map shows power outages along I-80 in parts of Garden Valley all the way up to Nevada City. Additional outages are affecting customers near Somerset.

According to the map, PG&E crews are investigating the cause of the outage, but many of the areas do not give an estimated time that power will be restored.

PG&E said in a news release on Sunday, Dec. 26 that snow accumulation could lead to increased power outages in certain areas.

STORM RESOURCES:

Crews were not able to restore power to customers in Kyburz, Strawberry and Twin Bridges Sunday night because of the heavy snow and hazardous conditions along Highway 50.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning. More rounds of rain and snowfall continue through the week.

The Sierra will pick up several feet of snow. Continued heavy snowfall in the Sierra will bring avalanche concerns for the Sierra backcountry until Monday morning. The valley and foothills will pick up an additional 0.50-1 inch of rain.

Initially, the foothills will see a mix of rain and snow through the cycle of storms, but colder air will bring lowering snow levels which could bring foothill locations appreciable snowfall.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for foothill locations above 1,000ft until 10 am Tuesday. Heavy snow expected with snow totals from 9 to 13" Hardest hit spots could see up to 45 inches near 3,000 feet.

