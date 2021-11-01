Placer County Sheriff's deputy dragged by suspect's car outside Thunder Valley Casino

The deputy shot and hit the suspect as he was being dragged, and the suspect is now in custody.

LINCOLN, Calif. — A Monday morning traffic stop near Thunder Valley Casino in Placer County resulted in a sheriff's deputy being dragged by the suspect's car and the suspect being shot by said deputy.

According to Lt. Nelson Resendez with the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the incident started as a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, in the parking lot of Thunder Valley Casino and Resort.

While the deputy was talking with the driver of the white SUV, the driver tried to drive away. The deputy was "entangled in the vehicle" which resulted in the deputy being dragged a short distance. The deputy fired his gun, hitting the driver. The driver stopped on his own, was taken into custody by deputies, and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect's condition is not known at this time. The deputy was also treated for minor injuries, but has already been released from the hospital.

Placer County Sheriff's Office said they believe the suspect is a Sacramento resident in his late 20s, but no more information is available at this time. The reason for the traffic stop was not immediately released.

The Placer County Sherriff's Office says because this was an officer-involved shooting, an investigations team and evidence unit will gather more information.

