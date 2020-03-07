Organizations needing money relying on fireworks customers after shows get canceled

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of one of the Antelope HS band's biggest fundraisers. Now it's relying on money from their fireworks stand.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Many cities across the region have canceled fireworks shows, but it’s not all bad news this Fourth of July holiday. The cancellations have benefited some organizations who have had to postpone many of their fundraisers because of the coronavirus pandemic

The Antelope High School band was playing throughout its community before the pandemic silenced them in March.The Antelope Band Boosters Association supports Antelope High School’s band and color guard.

“We raise funds just to support them,” said Shelly Haughton, the association’s president. “To be able to do competitions, we support instruments, instrument repair, uniforms, transportation.”

This year the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of one of their biggest fundraisers, which brings bands from more than 30 schools together.

“A week before we were supposed to host, school was closed and we were unable to have what would have been a significant fundraiser,” Haughton said.

Thanks to their fireworks stand in the Walmart parking lot off Roseville and Antelope roads, they’re still able to raise funds for the band.

The association says many customers are coming because their local fireworks show was canceled.



“They either have been ones that have gone to the Cal Expo show over the years,” Haughton said, “[They say] ‘Unfortunately it's been canceled, but you know, we're here to still have a celebration with our family and still make it about celebration.’”

Local law enforcement and fire departments have been keeping their eye on fireworks stands, making sure the products are safe and sane fireworks. The Roseville Fire Department shared pictures on social media of inspections at stands.

Sacramento police tell ABC10 that they have officers dedicated fireworks calls. Early Thursday the Citrus Heights Police Department announced its partnership with the Sacramento Metro Fire over the holiday weekend to address illegal fireworks.

Back at the Antelope High School Boosters Association’s fireworks stand, they’re grateful for the sales they’re making and how the money can help their future.

“The students have been fantastic,” Haughton said, “They’re all very positive and optimistic and they’re all looking forward to playing their instruments again.”

