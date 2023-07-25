Man charged with arson in connection to Scott Fire in Yuba County

​Officials arrested the man Thursday at the Rio Inn and Suites.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — James Matthew Fiske was charged on multiple counts of arson connected to the Scott Fire in June which burned 115 acres, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

Fiske, 34 from Browns Valley, allegedly lit three fires in the area of Scott Grant Road in Loma Rica in June. No one was hurt in the fire and no structures were lost.

Officials arrested Fiske Thursday at the Rio Inn and Suites. He was also charged on suspicion of "several acts of felony domestic violence," according to the district attorney's office.

Fiske pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and bail was set at $1.25 million. He will return to court Aug. 23 for a prehearing conference.

The investigation into the arson remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is encouraged to contact Fire Captain Ryan Smith with CAL FIRE NEU at (530) 889-0111.

