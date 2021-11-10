Fire destroys about 30 structures at mobile home park in Sacramento County

Firefighters are expecting to work through the night to douse the destructive fire.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are expecting to pull an all-nighter to douse a destructive fire at a mobile home park in Sacramento County.

Deputy Fire Chief Hugh Henderson, with River Delta Fire District, said about 30 structures were destroyed in the blaze. Containment is at 30% right now, but the firefight is far from over.

"We still have 20 to 25 structures threatened, but the wind is hampering our ability to fight the fire," Henderson said.

Crews responded to the fire at Rancho Marina RV Park along Brannan Island Road around 4 p.m. Henderson said the strong winds have be hampering firefighting efforts. While air resources were used in the morning, nightfall meant that the firefighters had tackle the flames on the ground.

"At this point, we're making good headway on it. We figure we're going to be out here all night fighting this fire," Henderson said.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

Marinas downwind of the fire have been evacuated as the firefight stretches on. Henderson also expects residents of the mobile home park to be displaced for the rest of the night.

Not far from the mobile home park, Willow Berm Marina said they've lost power and expect it to be out all night.

