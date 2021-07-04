Amber Alert issued for Modesto boy after woman stabbed at motel

Adler Lara was reportedly taken by his father, who is driving a silver BMW with rear-end damage, according to Modesto Police Department.

MODESTO, Calif. — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Modesto for an 11-year-old boy that investigators believe was taken after his mother was stabbed in a motel parking lot.

Modesto Police Department said in a news release that on July 4, Adler Lopez Lara was taken by his father, who has been "tentatively identified" as Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara of Modesto.

A spokesperson with the department said that Walter Lara allegedly stabbed Adler Lara's mother at a Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue prior to the abduction.

"A short time later, it was reported that Walter Lara took Adler Lara and has not been seen or heard from since," Modesto Police Department said in the press release. "Given the circumstances of this investigation, we are concerned for Adler’s welfare."

Modesto police had previously reported the stabbing at around midnight on Sunday and the Amber Alert went out shortly after. Adler Lara's mother is reportedly in critical condition.

Walter Lara is driving a a silver BMW with rear-end damage, license #8PWD288, according to Modesto police. The department is advising that anyone who sees this car or Walter or Adler should call 911 immediately.

