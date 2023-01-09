Police identify woman killed in Modesto dog attack

The dogs are now in the custody of the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter.

MODESTO, Calif. — Officials with the Modesto Police Department have identified 93-year-old Chanthy Philavong Maetu as the woman killed in a dog attack Thursday.

According to police, two dogs attacked Maetu in the 3600 block of Dothan Drive Thursday. The dogs allegedly belonged to the woman's neighbor.

Officers said Maetu was taken to a hospital where she died. Both of the dogs are now in custody at the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter.

Detectives are investigating the case.

