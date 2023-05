Coffee Road has been closed near the Morris Avenue intersection for the investigation.

MODESTO, Calif. — A crash between a motorcycle and a car turned deadly in Modesto.

Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time.

The Modesto Police Department the crash happened at Coffee Road and Morris Avenue. Coffee Road has been closed near the Morris Avenue intersection for the investigation.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

