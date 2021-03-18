Former Modesto police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter after deadly shooting

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office plans to file charges against Lamantia.

MODESTO, Calif — 3:30 p.m. Update:

According to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office, Joseph Lamantia has been charged with one count of Voluntary Manslaughter. If found guilty, Lamantia could face up to 11 years in prison.

Lamantia pleaded not guilty through his attorneys in court Thursday. Judge Jeffrey Mangar ordered he be remanded into custody and bail was set to the amount of $100,000.

Lamantia will appear in court again on June 17.

Original Story:

The Modesto Police Department has fired one of its officers who was being investigated for shooting and killing a man.

According to a press release from the city of Modesto, Officer Joseph Lamantia shot and killed Trevor Seever after a 911 call from Seever's family on Dec. 29, 2020. The call from Seever's family reported he was sending threatening text messages to his family, saying, "just watch what happens to you" and that he was on his way to their home.

Lamantia was involved in five shootings during his tenue with the department.

Modesto police released a body cam video in February showing an officer arriving and running towards someone, shouting "Get on the ground!" before firing at least four times. While screaming orders at Seever to put his hands in the air, Lamantia fired three more times.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Modesto Police Department's Use of Force Review Board have both separately reviewed the case. Modesto police's Use of Force Review Board found, "Lamantia was in violation of the Modesto Police Department’s policies, procedures, and training, resulting in a recommendation to terminate Officer Lamantia’s employment with the City of Modesto."

“The actions of Officer Joseph Lamantia on December 29th, 2020 did not meet the high standards our community, our department, and I demand of our officers," Brandon Gillespie, interim chief of police for the Modesto Police Department, said in a statement. "The death of Trevor Seever is a tragedy for his family, friends, and our community. The men and women of the Modesto Police Department work hard every day to build and maintain positive relationships. I understand Officer Lamantia’s actions have set us back. Our department is dedicated to serving the public and committed to rebuilding any trust we have lost."

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office plans to file charges against Lamantia.