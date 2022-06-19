Suspect arrested after stealing guns and ammo from outdoorsman store, crashing into Modesto Police units, officers say

Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured during the Sunday morning traffic stop in Modesto.

MODESTO, California — A suspect accused of breaking into an outdoorsman store in Modesto and stealing several firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition has been arrested, officials with the Modesto Police Department say.

At 4:34 a.m. Sunday, officers say they responded to the Turner's Outdoorsman location on Parkway Plaza in Modesto after reports came in indicating that someone had broken into the store.

Officers say they located the suspect's car fleeing the scene and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the unidentified suspect allegedly collided with two Modesto Police Department patrol cars.

The suspect was arrested shortly after crashing, police say. No injuries were reported.

Multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered during the traffic stop which officers determined belonged to Turner's Outdoorsman.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and will be booked into jail on multiple charges.

