2 people in critical condition, dog dead after car crashes off Hwy. 50 near Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash Monday morning near Rancho Cordova.
A car crashed off Highway 50 and hit several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Both of the people in the car were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A dog was found dead.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
