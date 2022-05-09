x
Rancho Cordova

2 people in critical condition, dog dead after car crashes off Hwy. 50 near Rancho Cordova

A car crashed off Highway 50 and hit several trees before coming to rest against an empty, boarded-up building.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash Monday morning near Rancho Cordova.

A car crashed off Highway 50 and hit several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

Both of the people in the car were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A dog was found dead. 

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

