Rancho Cordova police release description of driver, car that killed a pedestrian

Rancho Cordova police described the car as a 1995-2005 Nissan Pathfinder or a similar model like the Infinity QX4.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A suspect and vehicle description involved in a hit-and-run that left one person dead was released by the Rancho Cordova Police Department on Friday.

Police said the crash happened in the southbound intersection near Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive. First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.

The driver was reported to be seen traveling westbound on Coloma Road to Folsom Boulevard before making their way to Bradshaw Road, which is when they turned onto Highway 50.

Police described the driver as between 5’11” to 6’1”, weighing between 180 to 230 pounds, full facial hair including a goatee and mustache. At the time of the crash, the driver was wearing dark pants with a sweatshirt and possibly a collared shirt underneath.

The car was described as a 1995-2005 Nissan Pathfinder or a similar model like the Infinity QX4. Police said the vehicle is in poor condition with damage to the front, passenger side, corner panel and to the headlamp. It also has a defective rear passenger brake lamp and one of the tires is a spare.

Police ask anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run to call 916-875-9623.

