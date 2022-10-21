Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested in connection with missing teen case

Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in relation to a missing persons report filed June 9, 2020 for 15-year-old Michael Ramirez.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sacramento City Unified School District employee in connection with a missing Rancho Cordova teenager, Thursday.

Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in relation to a missing persons report filed June 9, 2020 for 15-year-old Michael Ramirez. Olivares is employed at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.

Officials say they were unable to locate the teenager when the missing persons report was filed, but two years after he disappeared he returned home March 11.

Olivares was arrested for the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to officials.

Olivares will appear in Superior Court Monday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department at (916) 362-5115.

