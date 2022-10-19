x
Deadly multi-car crash in Rocklin near Whitney High School

The crash happened at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue. One person died at the scene and three people were taken to a hospital.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A deadly, multi-car crash happened in Rocklin on Wednesday morning near Whitney High School according to the Rocklin Police Department.

The crash happened at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue around 8:45 a.m. One person died at the scene and three other people were taken to a local hospital, according to Rocklin police. At least three cars were involved in the crash, police said. It is unclear how the crash happened.

The crash is under investigation. The person who died has not yet been identified and there is no update about the condition of the people in the hospital.

Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

