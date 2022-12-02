Man accused of carjacking and leading police on 120 mph chase in Nevada

Police said the man refused to stop and led Nevada State Police on a 40-mile pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Rocklin Police Department said a carjacking in Rocklin led to a high-speed chase Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said there was an altercation between a female driver of a white Nissan sedan and a male passenger in the Rocklin Crossings parking lot near In-N-Out. Police said the altercation escalated to a point where the man pointed a gun at her and later made the woman, another woman and a child get out of the car.

According to police, the man got into the driver's seat and drove off with another woman still inside.

Rocklin police were able to find the suspect driving eastbound up I-80 between Truckee and Reno, and the information was turned over to the Nevada State Police.

Nevada State Police found the Nissan and tried to stop the suspect, but police said the man led Nevada police on a 40-mile high-speed chase that reached speeds of 120 mph.

During the chase, the man allegedly tossed a gun out of the car's window before stopping. The man was then arrested and taken into custody without further incident, and the woman still in the car was found safe.