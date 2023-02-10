Yelp's top 10 best romantic restaurants near Roseville for Valentine's Day

Yelp ranked the best, romantic restaurants near Roseville that are certain to bring excitement for a night out.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Whether you're planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend or on the actual holiday, or you're just searching for a romantic restaurant to spice up your week, look no further.

Yelp ranked the best, romantic restaurants near Roseville that are certain to bring excitement for a night out.

Q1227 Restaurant

Q1127 Restaurant offers modern comfort food that reflects Chef Q Bennett's southern roots while celebrating California's fresh ingredients.

Q1127 Restaurant is doing a special dining experience on February 14, but tickets are already sold out for the Day of Love. Reservations are recommended and the restaurant is located at 1465 Eureka Road Suite 100. Find out more about reservations HERE.

The Chef's Table

Located in Rocklin, The Chef's Table offers creative, colorful dishes and 24 rotating beers on tap. The menu changes often because they use fresh, local ingredients. There are no reservations, it's walk-in only.

The Place

Located in Downtown Roseville, The Place offers fresh and original Italian food. From Braciole to Ravioli’s and much more, there's surely something for everyone. Find out more about reservations HERE.

Sienna Restaurant

Sienna Restaurant serves modern American food and is located in Roseville. Started by Mark and Karoline Platt with the goal to bring the feeling of wine country to the suburbs, Sienna opened first in El Dorado Hill and then expanded to Roseville. It's located at 1480 Eureka Road in Roseville. Find out more about reservations HERE.

Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse

Situated near the Galleria and Fountains, Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse brings a modern twist to Brazil's traditional Churrascaria. Guests should be aware that upscale attire is required. They do not allow beachwear, gym attire, or sleeveless shirts, according t its website. While they appear to be mostly booked on Valentine's Day, find out more about reservations HERE.

House of Oliver

House of Oliver is having a four-course Valentine's dinner with live music. It's on February 14 and costs $85 not including tax and a 20% gratuity. House of Oliver is located at 3992 Douglas Boulevard. Find out more about reservations HERE.

Mystique Dining

Mystique Dining is located in Folsom and offers a gourmet five-course dinner before an evening of magic. Reservations are required. Find out more about reservations HERE.

Hawks Restaurant

Hawks in Granite Bay is open seven nights a week and has an ingredient-driven philosophy that celebrates French and Italian cooking techniques. Its menu changes frequently, so guests are encouraged to check it often. Hawks is located at 5530 Douglas Boulevard. Find out more about reservations HERE.

Pink Martini California Kitchen & Cocktails

Pink Martini California Kitchen & Cocktails still has a 9:30 p.m. reservation for two people on Valentine's Day as of February 10. True to its name, the inside is full of lights, giving the interior a pink glow. They also have an outdoor patio with live music. Find out more about reservations HERE.

Reds' Bistro

While the evening of February 14 is booked up, lunch reservations are still available for Reds' Bistro in Loomis. At Reds' they create partnerships with local farmers and keep a friendly atmosphere that supports the community, according to its website. It's located at 3645 Taylor Road in Loomis. Find out more about reservations HERE.

Fourk Kitchen

While technically 11th on Yelp's best, romantic restaurants near Roseville, Fourk Kitchen brings a casual and approachable experience to a formal four-course meal. It's open from Wednesday to Saturday for reservation only and offers four courses for $54 per person. There are locations in Lincoln at 825 Twelve Bridges Drive and in Folsom at 1177 Riley Street. Find out more about reservations HERE.

While this doesn't encompass all of the romantic restaurants in Roseville, it should get you started to find something to enjoy.





