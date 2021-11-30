7 holiday events to do in Roseville

There are many holiday events scheduled throughout the month of December people can celebrate with family and friends.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Holiday events are planned throughout Roseville during the month of December, many of them take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December.

Gingerbread House Contest Dec. 1-10

The 4th annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will be on display in the Civic Center from Dec. 1 to Dec 10. People can vote online HERE once voting opens and photos of the house will be posted on the city's website for those who can't see them in person. Winners will be announced Dec. 10 on the city's website.

Christmas Tree Grove Dec.1-9

Local businesses, organizations and schools will decorate trees in the town square and residents can view the tree and participate in other festivities including craft time, performance, s'mores and visits with Santa. This is the 9th annual Tree Grove celebration in Roseville that is happening from 6- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.1 to Thursday, Dec. 9.

Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 2

Roseville's Christmas Tree will be lit on Thursday, Dec 2. The tree lighting takes place around 6:10 p.m., but the event will go from 6-8 p.m. Other activities are planned including cookie decorating, visiting Santa, a kids activity zone, music, food and celebration. The city's website even says that snow is expected in the weather forecast.

For those who can't attend the in-person event, the tree lighting will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.

Take Note Troupe: A Dickens of a Christmas Dec. 2-6

The nonprofit Take Note Troupe is putting on a Christmas production at the Tower Theatre in downtown Roseville from Dec. 2-6. The performance lasts about 75 minutes and includes caroling, dancing and more. Tickets are $12 for children 12 and under and $15 for teens and adults. Anyone interested in going can purchase tickets HERE.

North Pole Tavern Dec. 3

This holiday party takes place on Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. The entry fee is $10, which includes 6 tastings for wine. There is also an ugly sweater contest and the winner a season pass to Wine Down Wednesday. The proceeds of the event goes toward recreation programs for at risk youth.

Neighborhood Santa Dec. 7-16

Santa will be visiting local neighborhoods Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings Dec. 7-16. Santa won't be able to visit individually with children, but he will start the routes at 6 p.m. each night. Santa's helpers will hand out candy canes to children in attendance.

The Roseville Fire department and Roseville Police department will be escorting Santa, so people may hear sirens and announcements over a loudspeaker. Any changes due to weather will be posted on the Roseville Parks, Recreation & Events Facebook page by 5 p.m. the evening of the route.

Click HERE for a map of all the routes.

Tuesday, December 7 - Blue Oaks and Maidu

Wednesday, December 8 - Highland Park and West Park

Thursday, December 9 - Main Street/Kaseberg and Woodcreek

Tuesday, December 14 - Douglas/Darling and Heritage Oaks

Wednesday, December 15 - Stoneridge and South of Cirby Way

Thursday, December 16 - Diamond Oaks and Westbrook

Holiday Gingerbread House Factory Dec. 18

Families and friends can sign up to build a gingerbread house Dec. 18 from 3-5 p.m. while watching a live gingerbread house decorating competition. The candy, gingerbread, frosting, and other items will be supplied. There are only six spot left as of Nov. 30. Interested parties can sign up HERE.