Nixtaco smoker recovered after burglary, Roseville police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville restaurant Nixtaco had its smoker returned last Friday after it had been missing for almost a month.

"We were very happy and surprised to see the Roseville Police Department officials come back with the stolen smoker. They dropped it off last Friday night during dinner service and the whole restaurant cheered," Nixtaco owner Patricio Wise wrote in an email to ABC10.

The restaurant was burglarized in December 2021. The Big Green Egg smoker was stolen and later posted for sale on Facebook marketplace.

The Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post that they worked with the Citrus Heights Police Department to pinpoint the location of the smoker. Roseville officers went to South Sacramento, recovered the smoker and returned it to Nixtaco.

Wise said they are planning to use the smoker again soon.

"We're getting it cleaned up and upgrading some components before we put it to use again," Wise said. "In the meantime, it's being brought inside to be secured every night."

Nixtaco is open Tuesday - Thursday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

