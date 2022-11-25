Roseville Galleria ramps up security as organized retail theft meets holiday shopping season

"We came to do some Christmas shopping. Security wise they got it pretty locked—It's pretty locked down," Kenneth Rivers said.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — With Black Friday in full force, shoppers are ramping up—and so are the possibilities of retail theft and car break-ins.

But the Roseville Galleria, one of the busiest shopping centers around, is looking out for you so thieves don't ruin your holidays.

"It feels amazing. And it feels really fun to be with my family," said Heaven O'Madden, a little girl shopping with her family on Black Friday.

"We're just here on Black Friday trying to shop. Get some food. Have a great. Just making sure we're safe while we're here at the mall, added Demontae, a Black Friday shopper.

The mall is on high alert this year after previous incidents like the smash and grab at a jewelry store earlier this year.

"Not only do we have a fantastic security team that we ramp up with extra hours, extra team members during the holidays. As you can imagine. But we also have a fantastic partnership with the RPD. So, we actually hire officers to come and work here in addition to our security teams," said Jennifer Crowley, Marketing Director at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville.

And as an added layer of security, outside the mall, you'll see mounted patrol on horses.

They work closely with the mall's team and can communicate any issues with theft, traffic, or parking problems.

Shoppers say they've taken notice.

"We came to do some Christmas shopping. Security wise they got it pretty locked. It's pretty locked down. So everybody probably do feel safe when it come like to the parking lot and everything," said Kenneth Rivers, who is a new father shopping on Black Friday.

"I'm always very vigilant still. Because of everything that we've seen. Or things that's just going on in the world right now. It's really sad. But just looking around making sure everything is going well," added Kelly Siguenza, a mother shopping on Black Friday.

As for thieves or anyone looking to ruin the holidays, the mall has a message for you.

"Every single corner or every corridor is being monitored, tracked. We have people viewing 24/7. Whose whole jobs are dedicated to tracking the cameras. And communicating to people here in the center. So everybody knows what's going on, everywhere," said Crowley.

The shopping center wants customers to worry more about buying presents and seeing Santa—and not their safety.

"People just want to shop. People want to celebrate once in a while. We've been indoors for about two years or so. So, you know people just want to live. They're human," Demontae said.

When we spoke to the mall earlier Friday afternoon, they said they didn't have any incidents to report. We also reached out to Roseville police and are still waiting to hear back.