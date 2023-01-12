Roseville ranked 7th for happiest residents in the US

Based on a recent study, Roseville was ranked 7th overall for happiest residents.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville has been ranked among the U.S. cities with the happiest residents, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by SmartAsset.com, factored in the cost of living, physical and mental health, and overall quality of life. They analyzed 200 of the largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The analysis was based on 13 metrics falling into three categories including personal finance, well-being and quality of life.

Roseville was ranked 7th overall for happiest residents.

“Living costs in Roseville, California are the fifth-lowest across the study making up about a third of the median household income annually. Just over 38% of the city’s population earn $100,000 or more (13th-highest) and less than 6% live below the poverty level (fourth-lowest)," according to SmartAsset.

Other California cities also made the top 10, including Sunnyvale locking down the #1 spot and Fremont taking #4. San Jose, Santa Clarita and Irvine rounded up slots #8-10 respectively.

Roseville has garnered several other awards including the best city to live in California and the best place to raise a family in California among others.

