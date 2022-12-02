Missing your mail? Roseville police may have the answer

Last Wednesday, Roseville police responded to reports of two people in a red pickup truck possibly breaking into mailboxes in the 100 block of Pebble Beach Court.
Officers searched the area where the truck was reported and made a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle on Washington Boulevard near Pleasant Grove Boulevard.
There were large trash bags in the bed of the truck with holes in them where mail could be seen, according to the police. Officers searched the vehicle and found burglary tools, USPS mail keys, bolt cutters and more.
The Roseville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that most of the mail was collected from Sacramento County residents.
Joseph Lawrence and Jonathan Rude, both of Chico, were arrested for multiple charges including credit card theft, mail theft and parole violations. They were booked into the South Placer Jail.
